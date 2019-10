Preliminary results in Afghanistan's presidential election will be delayed beyond the Oct. 19 deadline, two sources in the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan told Reuters.

Due to slow data entry, the result will be delayed by "one week to 10 days", one of the sources told Reuters.

Also Read: Afghanistan appoints Englishman Andy Moles as Director of Cricket-cum-Chief Selector

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)