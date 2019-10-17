Kremlin says worried by humanitarian fallout from Turkey's Syria incursion

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by the humanitarian situation in northern Syria following Turkey's decision to launch a military operation there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was worried in particular about the refugee situation.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan would discuss Turkey's actions in Syria at a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday next week.

