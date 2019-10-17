International Development News
Former Conservative leader Duncan Smith reserves judgment on Brexit deal

Reuters London
Updated: 17-10-2019 17:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pro-Brexit former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said he was reserving judgment on the last-minute deal struck by Britain and the European Union on Thursday until he understood why Northern Ireland's DUP opposed it.

"There are some issues I have already spotted in the political declaration," he said. "I am reserving my position on this.

"There are some issues, for example if the DUP aren't backing it - what's their reasons for not backing it," he said, adding that questions remained about the concept of consent.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
