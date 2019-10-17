Top U.S. Senate Republican seeks stronger resolution on Syria

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he would like the Senate to pass a resolution on Syria that is stronger than the measure approved a day earlier by the U.S. House of Representatives. "My preference would be for something even stronger than the resolution the House passed yesterday, which has some serious weaknesses," McConnell said in floor remarks.

He said the House measure, which passed on Wednesday with overwhelming bipartisan support, failed to address the plights of minority Sunni and Christian communities in Syria and was silent on whether to sustain a U.S. military presence in the country.

