UK's Johnson believes lawmakers must choose his deal or disorderly Brexit -source

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes lawmakers have to choose between voting for his new Brexit deal or risking a disorderly exit from the EU because delaying the departure is no longer an option, a senior British official said.

Lawmakers will vote on Johnson's Brexit deal on Saturday. Parliament has passed a law forcing Johnson to ask for a Brexit delay beyond Oct. 31 if he cannot get a deal passed by parliament.

Johnson has said his government will respect the law but that Britain will be leaving the EU on Oct. 31 no matter what.

