Rs 1.30 crore cash seized in Gurgaon

A man was arrested after Rs 1.30 crore cash was allegedly recovered from his car here, police said, days ahead of the Haryana assembly polls. According to the police, it was the biggest seizure of cash after the model code of conduct came into effect.

Divesh, a resident of Delhi, was travelling in a Maruti Swift car when it was intercepted on MG road. He was arrested after cash worth Rs 1.30 crore was found inside the vehicle, the police said. Divesh did not give any satisfactory answer about the source of such a huge currency, an officer said, adding that he was being interrogated.

"We are questioning Divesh to know from where he got such a big amount. We have strong suspicion this money might be used in election to influence voters," Gurgaon police public relations officer Subhash Bokan said. Meanwhile, Gurgaon police commissioner Muhammad Akil asked the officers to ensure safe transportation of electronic voting machines (EVM) to polling centres.

"We have intensified police barricading at different major places, including bordering areas connecting to Delhi, Faridabad and Nuh. Police patrolling parties, flying squad, zonal magistrates and surveillance teams are deployed at different locations to keep tab on suspicious movements," Akil said. Gurgaon district has four assembly constituencies and 1,172 election booths. The polls in the state will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

