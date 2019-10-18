Pawar meets striking employees of HAL in Nashik

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met protesting employees of state-run HAL's unit here and said a meeting will be held in New Delhi post-Assembly election to find a way out over their demands. The employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are on an indefinite strike since October 14 in support of various demands, including wage revision.

"The (Assembly) polls will be over in eight days. If your union is ready, we will hold a meeting to discuss the issue (after the election)," Pawar told the employees during his meeting. "You select two representatives each from Bengaluru, Nashik and Lucknow. We will discuss the issue in my presence in Delhi and try to find a way out," the former defence minister added.

The Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU has in all nine units all over India, including one in Nashik in North Maharashtra..

