NRC should be implemented across India: Bhaiyaji Joshi

Bhaiyaji Joshi of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) act should be implemented all across India in order to weed out illegal migrants from the country. "There is a need to implement NRC all across the country. Every government must impose NRC as there are lot of illegal migrants and there is a dire need to identify them. Our government must first focus on the well being of its citizens," he said while addressing a press conference in Bhubaneshwar.

"For any government, the primary responsibility is to find out anti-national elements and anti-national activities and take requisite measures to curb it," he added. "This Act of NRC is not against any community. We believe that those who come to our country are not the citizens of India and are foreigners. Indians should be recognized. We should leave it to the government for making a decision pertaining to the migrants," he further stated.

Joshi also commented on the Ayodhya case and said that he is hopeful that the verdict of the Supreme Court will be in favour of Hindus. "We have been saying this from the past many years that the hurdles to Ram Mandir construction should be removed. We are expecting results in favour of the Hindu side," Joshi said.

The Supreme Court bench on October 16 concluded hearing of Ayodhya case that lasted for 40 days. The judicature is expected to deliver its judgment on the Ayodhya case before November 17, 2019, the date on which the current CJI Ranjan Gogoi demits office. The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader also talked about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said "Earlier Kashmiri Pandits had to migrate from the Valley despite being the natives. But now after the withdrawal of article 370, the victims should return to Kashmir. The government must take requisite steps to create a positive atmosphere in the region." (ANI)

