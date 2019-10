The Election Commission of India has replaced the Expenditure Observer of Ambala after reviewing the performance of Observers during the ongoing Haryana elections. The Expenditure Observer was removed for not supervising the enforcement activities in the right earnest and his overall performance was not found satisfactory.

The new Expenditure Observer of Ambala Sh. Ritesh Parmar, IRS has assumed duty w.e.f. today i.e. 18th October 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)