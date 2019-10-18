Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 3 WB-CONGRESS-LEADER Bengal Cong spokesperson 'arrested' for circulating posts against TMC govt: Adhir Chowdhury Kolkata: Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday accused West Bengal Police of "arresting" party spokesperson Samanay Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the TMC government.

CAL 4 WB-GUV-JU Governor attends JU meeting a month after Babul Supriyo fracas Kolkata: A month after he "rescued" Union minister Babul Supriyo who was mobbed by angry students, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday attended a 'court' meeting of Jadavpur University to decide the names of this year's Honoris Causa recipients. CES 7 TR-KARAT Only communists can build alternative to BJP: Karat Agartala: CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat has said that only the communists can build an alternative to the BJP at the Centre.

CES 8 WB-TMC-DIDIKEBOLO Success of 'Didi Ke Bolo' to be yardstick for civic poll candidates: TMC Kolkata: The performance of party workers in effective implementation of 'Didi Ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) will be a yardstick for selection of TMC candidates in the civic polls in West Bengal to be held next year, party sources said. CES 9 OD-ARREST-DRIVE 50 labour agents arrested from three Odisha districts Bhubaneswar: At least 50 labour agents have been arrested for allegedly trafficking workers from Odisha to other states, a top police officer said on Friday..

