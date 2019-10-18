EU talks over enlargement to Balkans should restart in November -Italy's PM

Italy's Prime Minister said Rome would propose that the European Union restarts talks on enlarging the bloc to include Albania and North Macedonia in November, after the EU blocked the beginning of negotiations with the two Balkan countries.

Giuseppe Conte told a news conference on Friday that a decision by EU leaders at a summit earlier on Friday not to begin talks was a "historic error".

