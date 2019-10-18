International Development News
Reuters Beirut
Updated: 18-10-2019 19:44 IST
Lebanon's Bassil urges reforms, no new taxes amid protests

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday that the government must not impose any new taxes, work to stop corruption and enact long-delayed reforms but warned that mass protests may lead to strife.

Addressing calls from protesters for the government to resign, Bassil said any alternative to the current government would be far worse.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
