40 pc of 'Beti Bachao' funds spent only on ads: Mukherjee

Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee on Friday alleged that the Narendra Modi government has spent 40 per cent of the Rs 928 crore funds allocated for the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme on its advertisement alone. She also targeted the Devendra Fadnavis government over the "rising" crime against women and children in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, she alleged, "I want to reveal some shocking facts about the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme. Since, its launch in 2015, around Rs928 crore were allocated for it. However, only 19 per cent of this amount was allotted to the states and districts to implement this scheme." "But 40 per cent of the Rs 928 crore were spent on advertisements. Hence, this government is only a propaganda and advertisement government," Mukherjee, who is also the chief of Delhi Mahila Congress, said. The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet projects and was launched by him in January 2015. It aims at checking female infanticide and educating the girl child.

Mukherjee alleged that the crime against women has gone up in Maharashtra in the last five years. "In 2013, the number of rape cases registered in Maharashtra was 1,546, which went up to 2,305 in 2017. There has been a continuous rise in the crime against women in the state." "As per the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2018-19, 4,076 rape cases were registered in the state, which means 11 rape cases everyday. Similarly, rape cases against children have increased by nearly 50 per cent in the state," she added.

She also questioned the government's delay in filing of FIRs against two senior BJP leaders, accused in Unnao and Shahajahanpur alleged rape cases. "Question arises in one's mind whether BJP is trying to somehow protect and shield them," she said.

When asked about her views on RSS, she said, "What we are getting to see is that a division is being created in the name of religion. I don't agree with it as it is against our democracy and Constitution. We are also Hindu and believe in Hindu religion which says 'all the world is our family' and hence there is no scope for division." "But any ideology which tries to create a division in Hindustan, Congress will oppose it because such a view point is against the country's civilisation and values...Any view point which tries to createa division in the society, we will oppose it," she said. On her father and former President Pranab Mukherjee getting the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, she said, "The BJP keeps asking what the Congress has done in 70 years. But if you acknowledge a person's contribution who worked in Congress and its government for 50 years in a way you are acknowledging Congress's contribution also." PTI CLS NP NP.

