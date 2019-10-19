Prohibitory order imposed in Rangpara Assembly seat

The Sonitpur district administration on Saturday imposed prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC in the Rangapara Assembly constituency for free and fair conduct of the by-election to the seat on October 21, officials said. Additional District Magistrate Rohan Kumar Jha on Saturday prohibited carrying of sharp weapons, sticks or any other objects that may be used as weapons by any person in public gathering, withdrawal or carrying of large amount of money in cash without prior intimation to the local magistrate or the officer-in-charge of the local police station, they said.

The owners of all hotels, lodges, rented houses in the jurisdiction of Rangapara constituency were directed not to give shelter to any person who is not an elector of the constituency. The order will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force till the process of election is over, the officials said.

The bypolls to Rangapara and three other Assembly constituencies in Assam were necessitated after sitting BJP MLAs and ministers Pallab Lochan Das (Rangapara) and Tapan Gogoi (Sonari) along with Deputy Speaker Kripanath Mallah (Ratabari) and Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque (Jania) were elected to the Lok Sabha.

