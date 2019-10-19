International Development News
Putin and Merkel discussed Syria, Ukraine and Libya in phone call - Kremlin

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 19-10-2019 22:07 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Ukraine, Syria and Libya during a phone call, the Interfax news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

Putin and Merkel agreed to continue preparing a meeting of leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine and stressed the importance of advancing the political settlement process in Syria.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
