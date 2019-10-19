Each & every individual in Delhi benefited from AAP govt policies: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said each and every individual in Delhi have benefited from his government's policies and exuded the confidence of winning all seats in the upcoming assembly elections because of the work done in the last five years. Addressing party volunteers from Tughlakabad and Chhatarpur area, Kejriwal asked them to treat the assembly election as another freedom struggle, saying his party is the "only ray of hope" in the present political scenario in the country.

Kejriwal told the party workers that the Aam Aadmi Party would win all 70 seats in Delhi this time because of the work done by them in the last few years. "We will not leave even three seats this time," the AAP convener said. The party won 67 out of 70 assembly seats in the last election.

Talking about the cancellation of his visit to Denmark where he was to attend a climate summit, Kejriwal said he was not "insulted" by denial of permission. He claimed that their work gained more popularity when they were not allowed to visit Denmark. "The BJP did not let me go, but I was happy that the organizer asked me to participate through video conferencing," the chief minister said. "This is not my pride but pride of you people (volunteers) and it shows that the work done by us is being recognized globally."

Kejriwal was not able to attend the C-40 Climate Summit in Denmark on October 11 after the Ministry of External Affairs refused political clearance to his visit. He later addressed it through a video link. Kejriwal asked the party volunteers to be proud of their work. "The work done by the Delhi government has earned us respect. Now when you tell people that you are associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, people look up to you," he told the party volunteers.

Talking about how the AAP has worked with honesty in the last five years, Kejriwal said he was able to do that because he did not seek donations from any big corporations. "Today, Delhi has the cheapest electricity. We did not contest elections with donations from the large companies and hence these companies could not dictate the power prices to us," he said.

"The private school fees did not increase because we did not accept donations from private schools. Today, volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party are looked at with respect in Delhi," he said. "The Tirth Yatra, three lakh CCTV camera installation, 200 units of free electricity, two lakh street lights are all things that have never happened anywhere in the world." Kejriwal will visit every district of the party unit and interact with all volunteers associated with the party over the next few days.

Assembly elections are due in Delhi early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)