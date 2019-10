Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi elections will take place on issues related to schools, hospitals and electricity which is a good sign for the Indian democracy. In a tweet, Kejriwal said there is a huge pro-incumbency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP's favor," Kejriwal said in a tweet. Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for early next year.

