Following are the top foreign stories at 1730

FGN14 KOVIND-PHILIPPINES-DIASPORA

Values of India's civilisation can ensure peace and friendship in times of violence: Kovind Manila: The values of India's civilisation can ensure peace and friendship among people and countries in the times of strife and violence, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday, calling on the Indian community in the Philippines to promote the country's heritage.

FGN19 PAK-KARTARPUR

Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9: Imran Khan Lahore: Pakistan will open the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday. By M Zulqernain

FGN16 US-SITHARAMAN-IBC No need to escalate one case to reflect everything to do with IBC: Sitharaman

Washington: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that uncertainty arising out of one case should not be generalised about the efficiency and effectiveness of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. By Lalit K Jha

FGN24 UK-MAYOR-KASHMIR London Mayor condemns plans to hold anti-India march over Kashmir on Diwali

London: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned plans to hold an anti-India march here on the Kashmir issue on Diwali next Sunday, saying it would deepen divisions in the UK capital and called on the organisers and prospective participants to cancel the protest rally. By Aditi Khanna

FGN18 BREXIT-JOHNSON-2NDLD LETTER New Brexit turmoil as Boris Johnson sends unsigned extension letter to EU

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Sunday branded a “spoilt brat” by the Opposition after he sent an unsigned letter seeking a three-month extension to the October 31 deadline from the European Union (EU). By Aditi Khanna

FGN8 IMF-INDIA-QUOTA India expresses disappointment over lack of support for IMF quota increase

Washington: India on Saturday expressed its disappointment over the lack of support to increase the quota structure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). By Lalit K Jha

FGN25 US-INDIA-SUMMIT Top leaders from India, US to discuss trade, geopolitics at leadership summit

Washington: Top leaders and corporate executives from India and the US will gather in New Delhi on October 21 for a day-long brain storming session on trade and geo-politics. By Lalit K Jha

FGN15 US-TRUMP-LD G7 Trump drops plan to host G-7 at his Doral golf resort

Washington: Responding to stinging criticism, President Donald Trump has abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year. (AP)

FGN27 AFGHAN-ESPER US defense chief in Afghanistan to assess the way ahead

Kabul: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived Sunday in Afghanistan, where stalled peace talks with the Taliban and persistent violent attacks by the insurgent group and Islamic State militants have complicated the Trump administration's pledged to withdraw more than 5,000 American troops. (AP)

FGN26 HK-3RDLD PROTESTS Tear gas and water cannon as crowds defy Hong Kong rally ban

Hong Kong: Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas on Sunday as crowds held an illegal march, with hardcore protesters throwing petrol bombs and trashing busineses, capping a week of anger after the recent stabbing and beating of two pro-democracy protesters.(AFP) RUP

