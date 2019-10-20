New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL37 JK-3RDLD FIRING Army pounds terror camps and Pak posts along LoC New Delhi: In a major counter-offensive after Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on Sunday carried out heavy artillery strikes targeting four terror launch pads and several Pakistani military positions in Neelam Valley in PoK, killing 6-10 of their soldiers and as many terrorists, according to Army Chief Bipin Rawat.

DEL18 JK-SITUATION Huge rush in weekly flea market in Srinagar even as shutdown continues in Valley Srinagar: The weekly flea market here saw a huge rush even as normal life elsewhere in Kashmir remained affected for the 77th consecutive day on Sunday following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, officials said. PAK-KARTARPUR-LD MANMOHAN Manmohan Singh would not attend formal inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor: Sources New Delhi/Islamabad: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh would not attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan but would go there as a common pilgrim, sources close to him said on Sunday after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that he has accepted his invitation to attend the scheduled opening.

DEL27 EC-HR-POLLS-VIDEO HR polls: EC issues notice to BJP candidate over controversial video, appoints special observer to Assandh constituency New Delhi/Chandigarh: A video of the ruling BJP candidate from Assandh purportedly making controversial remarks about EVMs emerged on the social media on the eve of Haryana Assembly polls, following which the Election Commission issued him a showcause notice and appointed a special observer to the constituency to take "corrective action". DEL17 HR-CONG-SELJA Art 370 not issue in Hry, people have seen through BJP's game of diverting attention: Selja New Delhi: Article 370 is not an issue in Haryana or among its people and can never become one there, Congress' state unit chief Kumari Selja said on Sunday, asserting that the people have "seen through the BJP's game" of diverting attention from real issues.

DES18 HR-POLLS BJP looks to retain power, Cong eyes comeback as Haryana goes to polls on Monday Chandigarh: The ruling BJP is locked in a tight contest with the opposition Congress and the fledgling JJP for the 90 assembly seats that will go to polls in Haryana on Monday. DEL29 UP-2NDLD MURDER UP CM assures kin of slain Hindutva leader all help Lucknow: The family members of a little-known Hindu outfit chief Kamlesh Tiwari, killed two days ago here, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Sunday and demanded capital punishment for the killers. DEL26 UP-PRIYANKA-CRIME UP govt has failed to control crime: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state's law and order situation, alleging that it had failed to rein in crime.

DES21 UP-AKHILESH Akhilesh asks CM to meet kin of those killed due to 'bad law and order situation' too in UP Lucknow: Shortly after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the family members of the little-known Hindu outfit's chief Kamlesh Tiwari, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked him to meet the kin of those killed in the state "due to bad law and order" too. DES4 UP-CONG-CHIEF-INTERVIEW Priyanka Gandhi storm of change, Cong will win next UP Assembly polls: UP Cong chief Lucknow: Describing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the "second Indira Gandhi" and a "storm of change," UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday exuded confidence that the party will emerge victorious under her leadership in the 2022 state assembly polls..

