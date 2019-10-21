Sterling opens lower in Asia after Brexit deal vote delay

Sterling opened lower in Asian trading on Monday after a UK parliament vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal deal over the weekend was delayed.

The UK parliament on Saturday withheld its approval to vote on Johnson's Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation is passed. However, strategists say rising confidence that a disorderly exit from the European Union will be avoided should limit any sell-off.

Sterling opened down 0.6% at $1.2915, after closing just below the $1.30 mark on Friday.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Sterling rebounds as Brexit breakthrough hopes grow

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)