Jalna: Three injured as BJP, NCP workers come to blows

Three persons were injured as two groups clashed over alleged bogus voting in Badnapur assembly segment in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Monday. The state went to the polls on Monday.

BJP activists alleged that NCP workers were doing bogus voting at Jamkhed village in the constituency, a local pollice official said. It led to a fight between BJP and NCP workers in which three persons were injured, he said.

They were admitted to a rural health centre. The main contestants in the Badnapur assembly constituency are BJP nominee and sitting MLA Naryan Kuche and NCP's Roopkumar Bablu Chowdhary..

