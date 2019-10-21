With eyes on Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar to address party workers in Delhi on Oct 23

With eyes on upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will address a training programme of active party workers in the national capital on October 23. Bihar Water Resources Minister and party's Delhi in-charge Sanjay Jha stated that over 2,000 workers will attend the training programme, which will be held at Harinagar Extension Part-2 in Badarpur.

"Purvanchali people living in Delhi are in very poor condition. Several political parties ruled the national capital but no one cared about them. Our priority would be to boost the morale and respect for Purvanchali living here," said Jha. The JD-U's move is seen as its efforts to woo Purvanchali voters residing in national capital belonging to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The election to 70-member Delhi assembly is due in January-February 2020. Of these Assembly constituencies, about a dozen seats are dominated by the natives of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. All the three major political parties of Delhi -- Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress -- are eyeing the community as their vote bank.

The constituencies with strong presence of Purvanchalis include Burari, Kirari, Sangam Vihar, Patparganj, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Ghonda, Badli, Matiala, Dwarka, Palam, Badarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Seemapuri, Karawal Nagar, Rithala, Rajender Nagar, Nangloi, Mangolpuri and Shahdara among others. (ANI)

