Britain says EU is considering PM Johnson's delay letter

Reuters London
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:28 IST
Britain said on Monday that the European Union had accepted the letter sent by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that requested a Brexit delay and was considering it.

"This was sent in compliance with section 1 of the Benn Act," Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said. "The president of the European Council has accepted the request as valid and indicated he is considering it and consulting with member states."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
