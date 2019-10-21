Winter session of Parliament to begin on Nov 18

The winter session of Parliament will commence from November 18 with the government expected to take forward its legislative agenda that includes replacing two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and e-cigarettes and e-hookahs -- with bills. The session will continue till December 13 and will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated the dates of the session to the secretariats of both houses of Parliament. The government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 on the corporate tax rate cuts. The government had also brought an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes and e-hookahs in the country.

The opposition is likely to target the government on the issues it has been raising including "economic slowdown" and "job losses". (ANI)

