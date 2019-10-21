International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Winter session of Parliament to begin on Nov 18

The winter session of Parliament will commence from November 18 with the government expected to take forward its legislative agenda that includes replacing two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and e-cigarettes and e-hookahs -- with bills.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 21-10-2019 22:13 IST
Winter session of Parliament to begin on Nov 18

Parliament building. Image Credit: ANI

The winter session of Parliament will commence from November 18 with the government expected to take forward its legislative agenda that includes replacing two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and e-cigarettes and e-hookahs -- with bills. The session will continue till December 13 and will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated the dates of the session to the secretariats of both houses of Parliament. The government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 on the corporate tax rate cuts. The government had also brought an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes and e-hookahs in the country.

The opposition is likely to target the government on the issues it has been raising including "economic slowdown" and "job losses". (ANI)

Also Read: World News Summary: At least 18 killed in Iraq protests overnight, government issues new promises

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019