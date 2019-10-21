Exit polls predict big victory for BJP in Haryana, BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

Exit polls on Monday predicted BJP getting re-elected with a big victory in Haryana on its own and with its ally Shiv Sena in Maharahstra. In Maharashtra, various exit polls except India Today-Axis My India predicted over 200 seats for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the 288-member assembly.

India Today-Axis My India poll predicted the ruling alliance in Maharashtra getting between 166 and 194 seats. Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) which includes NCP was pegged to get 48 to 105 seats in the state.

The poll gave BJP 109 to 124 seats and 57-70 seats to Shiv Sena. It gave 32-40 to Congress and 40-50 seats to NCP. Times Now exit poll gave 230 seats to NDA and 48 seats to Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.

In Haryana, it predicted 71 seats for ruling BJP and 11 for Congress. ABP News-CVoter poll projected 204 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and 69 seats to Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.

It gave 70 seats to BJP and eight seats to Congress in Haryana. The News18-IPSOS poll gave BJP-Shiv Sena alliance a massive 242 seats while it predicted that Congress-NCP alliance getting 39 seats.

In Haryana, the poll predicted getting 75 seats, Congress 10 and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JPP) two seats. The exit poll done by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat predicted 223 seats for "BJP plus" and 54 seats for "Congress plus" in Maharashtra. It predicted 11 seats for others.

In Haryana, the poll predicted BJP getting 52-63 seats, Congress 15 to 19 seats and JPP five to nine seats. The poll said other parties and independents getting seven to ten seats. NewsX-Polstrat poll said BJP-Shiv Sena alliance getting 188-200 seats and Congress-NCP 74-89 seats. In Haryana, it predicted 65-70 seats to BJP, 15-20 seats to Congress and four to nine seats for JJP. (ANI)

Also Read: SAD-BJP alliance an 'unholy act', says Punjab Congress chief

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)