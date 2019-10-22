Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN23 JAPAN-ENTHRONEMENT-KOVIND

Prez Kovind attends enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito Tokyo: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the enthronement ceremony of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito who completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his father's abdication earlier this year.

FGN7 TRUMP-DIWALI

Trump to celebrate Diwali at White House on Thursday Washington: US President Donald Trump will celebrate Diwali at the White House on Thursday, three days ahead of the formal celebrations of the festival of lights in India. By Lalit K Jha

FGN20 CANADA-POLITICS-SINGH Indian-Canadian politician set to emerge as 'kingmaker' as Trudeau poised to form minority govt

Ottawa: Indian-origin Canadian Jagmeet Singh-led New Democratic Party (NDP), which won 24 seats in the general election, is likely to emerge as the "kingmaker" where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biting poll, albeit as a weakened minority government.

FGN11 ISRAEL-GOVT Netanyahu again fails to form government in Israel

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to form a government following an inconclusive repeat parliamentary election last month, opening the door for his main rival Benny Gantz to get a chance to become the country’s next leader. By Harinder Mishra

FGN21 PAK-SAEED In jail, Hafiz Saeed plays role of arbitrator to settle dispute between police and others

Lahore: UN designated terrorist and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed is running the affairs of his banned Jamaat-ud Dawah (JuD) group from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, where he recently played the role of an arbitrator in a high-profile case between the police and the family of a suspected ATM thief who died in police custody.By M Zulqernain

FGN4 US-PAK-HUMAN RIGHTS

Deeply concerned over reports of human rights abuses, religious discrimination in Pak: US Washington: Describing shrinking space for civil society and media freedom in Pakistan as "troubling", the US has said it remains "deeply concerned" over reports of human rights abuses and discrimination faced by people in the country because of their faith. By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 PAK-LOC-VISIT Pakistan says Indian officials did not join foreign diplomats visiting LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday said that Indian officials did not join a handful of foreign diplomats visiting the sectors along the Line of Control, where the Indian Army has destroyed three terror camps. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN13 PAK-SHARIF HEALTH Nawaz Sharif hospitalised as his health deteriorates

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was hospitalised after his health condition deteriorated in the anti-graft body's detention centre due to critically low platelet count. By M Zulqernain

FGN10 PAK-SAFDAR-ARREST

Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar arrested in hate speech case Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar has been arrested for allegedly passing comments against the Army chief and the judges of the apex court. By M Zulqernain

FGN15 AFGHAN-LD ATTACK Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, kill 15 policemen

Kabul:The Taliban stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 15 policemen in the latest attack by insurgents, an Afghan provincial official said Tuesday.(AP) ZH RUP

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)