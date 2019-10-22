Bedi greets Home Minister Amit Shah on his 55th birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi on Tuesday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his55th birthday

In her message, the former IPS officer said "the nationhas witnessed bold and path-breaking decisions in the bestinterest of unity and integrity of the country after yourassumption of officeat the helm of Ministry of Home Affairs." "I pray to the Almighty to bless you with a happy,healthy and successful public life for many more years ofdistinguished service to the cause of nation building," Bedisaid.

