CPM's Tarigami says govt made little efforts to restore confidence of JK people

CPI(M) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami on Tuesday alleged that the people of the state are disheartened as efforts were not made by the Centre to restore their confidence in the aftermath of scrapping of special status in August. "The claims of restoring basic facilities such as education, health services, communication are distant from reality," he told reporters here.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have lost confidence in the central government and the present situation could become dangerous for the entire country. Tarigami, who is in Delhi for treatment following the directions of the Supreme Court, said over 80 days after provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were scrapped, fundamental rights of the people "have not been restored". This, he said, has riled the locals.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was also present, said he would file an affidavit before the top court to apprise it of the action of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to detain Tarigami despite its directions. Responding to a question, Tarigami said local papers there have become a "government gazettee" and the reports published are distant from reality.

To a poser on the role of political parties there, he said "only one political party has the freedom to work." Asked what he thinks was the solution, he said the government will have to take back the August decision. "At least division of the state is not a solution," he said.

