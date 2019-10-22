NCP distances itself from Memon's statement, says alliance will continue to fight against 'casteist' parties

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday distanced itself from the recent statements issued by its leader Majeed Memon in which he had said the Congress should be held guilty if the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition wins the recently held Maharashtra assembly elections. "The statements issued by NCP leader Majeed Memon are his personal views. His statements have no relation to the party. Congress and NCP have fought the elections together and will continue fighting to throw away the casteist parties," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik's tweet on Tuesday read.

As per reports, Memon had accused the Congress leaders in the state of not working hard enough during the campaign and added that "if we do not get success, then the Congress will be responsible." Elections for the 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly were held on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on October 24.

While the results are yet to be announced, the majority of exit polls have suggested that the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition is going to clean sweep the elections and retain power in the state. Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has predicted that the NDA will win more than 222 seats in the state. (ANI)

