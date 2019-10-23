International Development News
Chile president announces package of social measures to stem protests

PTI Santiago
Updated: 23-10-2019 10:09 IST
Chile President Sebastian Pinera announced a package of social measures on Tuesday in a bid to bring an end to five days of violent protests that left 15 dead.

Pinera vowed to increase the universal basic pension by 20 percent, freeze tariffs on electricity and propose a law that would see the state cover the costs of expensive medical treatment.

"Faced with the legitimate needs and social demands of the citizenship, we have received with humility and clarity the message Chileans have given us," said Pinera in an address at the presidential palace in Santiago.

COUNTRY : Chile
