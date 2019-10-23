BJP MLA demands removal of lesson on Tipu Sultan, says he is

Madikeri BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan on Wednesday demanded that the lesson on Tipu Sultan, the controversial 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, be removed from textbooks as it carries wrong information. "The lesson on Tipu Sultan contains wrong information.

Itshould be removed. I have written to Education Minister SSuresh Kumar that he (Tipu Sultan) is not a freedom fighter," Ranjan told PTI on Wednesday. He said Tipu Sultan had a "history of plunderingand expanding his kingdom" and run his administration inPersian language.

"Hence, he is not a freedom fighter," headded. "I came to Bengaluru to personally hand over the letter to the minister, but he is in Belagavi.

Once he comes here, I will give it to him with documents and other proof, substantiating my claim," the MLA said. Ranjan alleged that Tipu Sultan had converted more than 20,000 Christians and 10,000 Kodagu residents.

"Even today, Muslims in Kodagu district have their family names identical to the Hindu Kodavas", he added. The MLA alleged that Tipu had also changed the names ofmany towns and localities and gave them Persian names.

"Records are available that he had also plundered many temples.Hence, wrong information should not be spread andonly the truth should be brought out. That's why I say he is not afreedom fighter," Ranjan added.

The BJP government in Karnataka on July 30 cancelled the annual birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu, being organised since 2015. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had started the Tipu Jayanti celebration as an annual affair on November 10 since 2015 It was continued by the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy last year, despite opposition from BJP and others.

Kodagu district was marred by widespread protests and violence during the first official celebration in 2015, during which a Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker Kuttappa had died. BJP and right wing organisations had stiffly opposed Tipu Jayanti celebrations, calling the ruler a "religious bigot".

