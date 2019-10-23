International Development News
Germany will not oppose Brexit extension - Merkel spokesman

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 23-10-2019 17:51 IST
Germany will not oppose any proposal by the European Union to grant Britain an extension to leave the bloc beyond its Oct. 31 deadline, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"I can't anticipate the outcome of consultations," Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference. "But I can say on behalf of the federal government that Germany will not stand in the way of an extension."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
