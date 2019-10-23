International Development News
Trump says Turkey's ceasefire in northern Syria now permanent

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 23-10-2019 21:32 IST
Trump says Turkey's ceasefire in northern Syria now permanent

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Turkey has said it is stopping combat and making a ceasefire in northern Syria permanent, prompting the United States to lift recent sanctions it had imposed on Turkish imports in response to the violence.

"The sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we are not happy with," Trump said in a special address from the White House where he also cast skepticism about the meaning of "permanent" in "that part of the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
