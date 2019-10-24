International Development News
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala leading from Uchana Kalan seat

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 24-10-2019 11:22 IST
Dushyant Chautala Image Credit: ANI

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala was leading over his nearest BJP rival Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan constituency in Haryana's Jind district. The JJP leader has attained a comfortable lead of 10,420 votes over Lata, who is a sitting MLA and wife of former Union Minister Birender Singh, according to the latest trends. Dushyant is a former MP from Hisar, who floated the JJP last year after a vertical split in the INLD following a family feud in the Chautala clan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
