Tamil Nadu: Celebrations at AIADMK office as candidates lead in by-poll results

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party workers were seen celebrating at the party headquarters as initial trends showed the candidates of its alliance leading in the assembly by-polls on two seats. The party leaders and workers also poured flowers and paid tributes over the statues of party stalwarts Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

AIADMK's V Narayana was leading in the Nanguneri assembly constituency with 24268 votes and DMK's R Manoharan is his closest rival with 15555 votes. Twenty-four candidates had filed their nominations for the Nanguneri assembly constituency. Nanguneri seat went vacant after the sitting MLA Congress' H Vasanthakumar was elected to Lok Sabha.

In Vikravandi constituency, party's R Muthamilselvan was leading the race with 75867 votes and rival N Pugazhenthi's is trailing in the second spot with 46283 votes. The voting for the two seats took place on October 21. (ANI)

