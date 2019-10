Congress candidate Indu Bala won from Mukerian seat in Punjab by defeating her BJP nominee Jangi Lal Mahajan with a margin of 3,440 votes on Thursday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi. Indu Bala is wife of Babbi.

