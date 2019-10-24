International Development News
Development News Edition
Hry minister Abhimanyu loses to JJP candidate from Narnaund constituency

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 24-10-2019 14:36 IST
Haryana's Finance Minister Abhimanyu lost to Jannayak Janata Party candidate Ram Kumar Gautam from the Narnaund constituency in Hisar district. Abhimanyu, a senior leader, was defeated by Gautam by a margin of 12,029 votes, as per the result declared by the Election Commission.

Gautam has also remained a former MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, from Prithla segment, Nayan Pal Rawat, an Independent, registered a win over Congress' Raghubir Tewatia by a margin of 16,429 votes.

COUNTRY : India
