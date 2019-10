Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij won from his stronghold Ambala Cantonment seat defeating his nearest rival Chitra Sarwara, an Independent candidate.

Vij, a senior BJP leader and five-time MLA from the constituency, defeated Sarwara by a margin of 20,165 votes, according to the result declared by the Election Commission.

