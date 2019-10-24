UK PM Johnson wants to get on with domestic agenda - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to move past Brexit and begin implementing his domestic policy agenda, his spokesman said on Thursday, ahead of a vote in parliament on the government's legislative program.

The spokesman also said the government was waiting for the European Union to decide how it wants to handle a British request to delay Brexit. Johnson is opposed to any delay but was forced by law to ask for more time.

