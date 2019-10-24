International Development News
Himachal Pradesh: BJP wins by-polls in two assembly constituencies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won on the two assembly seats of Dharamshala and Pachhad that went to by-polls in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 24-10-2019 17:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won on the two assembly seats of Dharamshala and Pachhad that went to by-polls in Himachal Pradesh. Vishal Nehria of BJP won from Dharamshala constituency. He had won over his nearest rival, Rakesh Kumar from 6758 votes. Nehria polled 44.81 per cent of the votes cast in the constituency.

Reena Kashyap of BJP won from Pachhad constituency. Kashyap polled 40.85 per cent of votes cast in the constituency. The by-polls were held on October 21 along with the assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
