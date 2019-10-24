International Development News
Haryana: Dushyant Chautala can become kingmaker or king, says Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala holds the key to forming government in Haryana.

Baba Ramdev speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala holds the key to forming government in Haryana. Praising Chautala, Ramdev told ANI: "Despite the setback in the Lok Sabha election, he continued to work hard and earned the trust of the people in Haryana. The key to power is in his hands. He can either become the kingmaker or the king."

Speaking about Maharashtra, the Yoga Guru said: "If the BJP takes Shiv Sena along successfully, then forming the government is certain. But, they must be careful because the opposition is waiting to snatch away the Shiv Sena from the National Democratic Alliance." "They might even offer the post of Chief Minister to the Shiv Sena," he added.

Baba Ramdev also urged the public to buy domestically produced goods this Diwali to strengthen the economy. "Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we must prioritise products which are 'made in India' to strengthen our economy. Today 70-80 per cent of the products that we buy come from China," added Ramdev.

"Then, China gives that money to Pakistan, which spreads terrorism and attacks our soldiers. We betray the nation if we buy 'made in China' products. I appeal to all Indians to boycott Chinese products," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

