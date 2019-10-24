Amit Shah thanks people of Maharashtra for reposing faith in BJP-Shiv Sena coalition

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the state. "Many thanks to the people of Maharashtra for posing their faith in the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Maharashtra government would be committed to the state's development and service to the people. Many congratulations to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Chandrakant Patil and the party workers," Shah tweeted.

BJP is set to retain its position as the single largest party followed by its ally Shiv Sena. The NCP has replaced its ally Congress in the third position thanks to its strong performance in western Maharashtra. BJP has won 62 seats while it is leading on 40 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has won 43 seats and is ahead on 14 seats, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Congress-NCP, on the other hand, has won 67 seats while its candidates are ahead on 33 seats There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The counting of votes began at 8 am today. The state went to polls in a single phase on October 21. (ANI)

