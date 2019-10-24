International Development News
Development News Edition

Bihar: NDA performs poorly in assembly by-polls, win in Samastipur LS by-poll comes as face-saver

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won Samastipur Lok Sabha by-poll, but it performed dismally on four of the five assembly seats for which by-elections were held in the state on October 21.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:51 IST
Bihar: NDA performs poorly in assembly by-polls, win in Samastipur LS by-poll comes as face-saver
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won Samastipur Lok Sabha by-poll, but it performed dismally on four of the five assembly seats for which by-elections were held in the state on October 21. LJP candidate Prince Raj won Samastipur seat by bagging 3.9 lakh votes, 49.48 per cent of the total votes polled. He defeated Congress' Ashok Kumar by a margin of over one lakh votes.

The BJP and its allies faced defeat in the assembly by-polls held in Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraundha, and Belhar constituencies. Qamrul Hoda of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won Kishanganj seat, by beating BJP's Sweety Singh by close to 10 thousand votes. Hoda had polled over 70 thousand votes.

Similarly, in Simri Bakhtiarpur seat, JDU candidate Arun Kumar was defeated by RJD's Zafar Alam by more than 15 thousand votes. On Belhar seat too, RJD's Ramdeo Yadav clinched the seat with a margin of close to 20 thousand votes. Karnjeet Singh, an Independent candidate, won Daraundha seat by beating JDU's Ajay Kumar Singh with a tall margin of over 27 thousand votes.

The only seat where the NDA ally JDU won was Nathnagar where its candidate Lakshmikant Mandal defeated RJD's Rabiya Khatun by over 5,000 votes. The NDA's poor performance can be ascertained from the fact that BJP and JDU have managed a combined vote percentage of 32 on the five assembly seats.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan expressed satisfaction with his party's candidate and cousin Prince Raj's win from Samastipur parliamentary by-election. He, however, added that all the allies will have to discuss the reasons behind the dismal performance in the assembly by-polls.

"This (Prince Raj's) win is very important for our party as well as for the NDA. All of us (NDA parties) will sit down and hold discussions over the poor performance in assembly by-polls," Chirag told reporters here. "This win is because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and LJP chief Ramvilas Paswan's policies. I thank the people for this victory," added Chirag. (ANI)

Also Read: Declined to take up appointment as member of advisory council to Priyanka: Rajesh Mishra

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Spain exhumes Franco's embalmed body from opulent tomb

Spain on Thursday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictators decades-long regime. The long-awaited exhu...

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.The route stretched 60 km 37 miles along the border, it said.Also Read India is look...

Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30 in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidam...

Blackouts as Malawi truckers' strike disrupts fuel supplies

Lilongwe Malawi, Oct 24 AFP A pay strike by truckers in landlocked Malawi has crippled oil and power supplies, leading to prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages on Thursday. Over 1,000 truck drivers stopped work from Monday, preventing all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019