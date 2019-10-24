Gujarat: BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor loses Radhanpur by-poll

International Development News
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Radhanpur assembly constituency, Alpesh Thakor lost with a margin of 3,807 votes in the bypoll results declared on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:52 IST
BJP candidate from Gujarat's Radhanpur assembly constituency Alpesh Thakor. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Radhanpur assembly constituency, Alpesh Thakor lost with a margin of 3,807 votes in the bypoll results declared on Thursday. Thakor had joined BJP in June this year after resigning from Congress.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Thakor polled 73,603 votes and came second to Congress leader Desai Raghubhai Merajbhai, who got 77,410 votes. Earlier today, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said that nearly all turncoats who have joined the BJP have lost in the polls.

"Be it Alpesh Thakor or Udayanraje Bhosale, nearly all the turncoats who cheated the electorate and their party by joining the BJP have been defeated," he had said on Twitter. Alpesh Thakor, former Congress MLA from the constituency, had switched over to the BJP in July earlier this year. He had resigned as Congress MLA after he cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha bye-elections on July 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

