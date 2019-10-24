International Development News
Sarpanches, panches term BDC polls 'new dawn of grassroots democracy' in JK

As the block development council (BDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 98.3 per cent polling on Thursday, sarpanches and panches expressed joy on becoming a part of this first-ever election and said they see it as a path to the "dawn of a new era" for grassroots-level democracy. Of the three-tier Panchayat Raj system, the government has implemented the second tier with BDC polls, but panches hope for immediate elections to the third tier to elect district chairpersons.

"We are very happy to become part of history by taking part in the first-ever BDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a step toward a new dawn of grassroots-level democracy in the state," said Sanjeev Kumar, a panch of Pandora border panchayat (Samba). Kumar said it will empower the Panchayat Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir. He batted strongly for holding earlier polls to choose district chairpersons.

Like him, Naib Sarpanch Abdul Rasheed of Reasi also patted the government for taking the bold step to hold polls to block development councils for the first time. "It will empower democratic setup from villages to districts by empowering sarpanches and panches. We are very happy today," he said. Sarpanch Ritu Choudhary of Kathua echoed Rasheed.

"Holding these polls was a challenge. But the government and election body took a bold step. We are happy to be part of this election. We want the government to hold election to the third tier also," she said. The sarpanches and panches, who voted enthusiastically on Thursday, feel a fully functioning Panchayat Raj system would boost development of rural areas.

Near-100 per cent polling was recorded in the BDC election on Thursday, with Congress, NC and PDP boycotting the first electoral exercise after abrogation of the state's special status. "98.3 per cent polling was recorded in JK," Chief Electoral Officer Shalinder Kumar said.

The polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs were held in 310 blocks in the state and 1,092 candidates were in the fray, of whom 27 were elected unopposed. Srinagar district recorded 100 per cent polling followed by Reasi (99.7 per cent) and Jammu (99.5 per cent).

There were 26,629 electors — 8,313 women and 18,316 men, officials said. There are 316 blocks in the state, but two of them are without elected panches and sarpanches, and four reserved for women have no women candidates, the officials said.

The highest number of candidates were in north Kashmir's Kupwara district (101) and the lowest in south Kashmir's Shopian (4). Roughly 24 per cent (12,766) of the posts of panches and sarpanches are lying vacant due to reasons, including resignations, deaths and non-conduct of the polls during the exercise held last winter.

Other than Congress, National Conference and People's Democratic Party, CPI(M) did not take part in the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

