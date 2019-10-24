International Development News
Poll verdict in Haryana, Maharashtra moral defeat of BJP: Cong

The Congress on Thursday said the poll verdict in Haryana and Maharashtra is a moral defeat of the BJP and what it stands for. Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma also said that BJP chief Amit Shah's claim of victory in Haryana does not hold as the party is short of majority and there is a significant drop in its vote percentage.

Claiming that the verdict of Haryana is against the BJP, he also said all parties opposing the BJP must come together. In Haryana, the Congress, which failed to bag even one seat in the Lok Sabha polls, won or was ahead in 31 of the 90 seats at stake compared to its previous tally of 15. The BJP, which had 47 seats in the outgoing 90-member house, won or was ahead in 40 seats. The half-way mark is 46.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition was on course to retain power albeit with a reduced majority withe the opposition Congress-NCP alliance putting up a good show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

