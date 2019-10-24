International Development News
Development News Edition

Denmark passes law to strip jihadists of nationality

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:15 IST
Denmark passes law to strip jihadists of nationality
Image Credit: Pexels

Denmark's parliament on Thursday passed a controversial law allowing the government to strip dual-national suspected jihadists of their citizenship to stop them from returning to Danish soil. The law is primarily designed to target Danes fighting for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

It enables the government to revoke the citizenship of dual nationals while they are abroad, even without a court ruling -- which previously was a requirement. After recent developments with Turkey's offensive into Syria, the bill was rushed through parliament.

While a majority of parties in parliament backed the bill, it had also been the subject of much criticism, according to Danish news agency Ritzau. Among other things critics questioned the fact that those affected would be notified electronically -- potentially while they were in a conflict zone.

Before the law was passed, it was amended to allow for exemptions to the four-week period during which those affected could appeal the decision. "It will ultimately be up to a judge to decide whether you can justify that you didn't respond before the deadline," Immigration and Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye told broadcaster DR on Wednesday.

The law was also amended to include a so-called "sunset clause," meaning it would expire in July 2021 unless parliament decided otherwise. In early September, Denmark's justice minister said there were 36 jihadists who had travelled from Denmark to fight in the Middle East.

Among them, 10 had their residency permits withdrawn and 12 have been jailed. In March, under the previous government, Denmark adopted a law depriving children born abroad to Danish jihadists the right to citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Have not done any mistake, thanks to everyone for support: Shivakumar

Senior Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar met party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and thanked them for extending support to him, a day after he was released on bail by the Delhi High Court in a money laundering case...

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

Washington, Oct 24 AFP President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy. The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesnt lower th...

UPDATE 1-Thousands in Guinea march against president's possible third term bid

Thousands took to the streets of Guinea on Thursday in the largest of a series of protests over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to seek a third term that has led to the jailing of a dozen opposition campaigners and politicians. ...

Wildfire roars through California wine country

Los Angeles, Oct 24 AFP A fast-moving wildfire roared through California wine country early Thursday, as authorities warned of the imminent danger of more fires across much of the Golden State. The Kincade fire in Sonoma County kicked up We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019