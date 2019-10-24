Telangana bypolls: TRS wins Huzurnagar assembly seat

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Thursday won the October 21 bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency by a margin of more than 43,000 votes over its nearest Congress rival N Padmavati Reddy. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party maintained a consistent lead over the opposition Congress during the counting of votes from the first round.

TRS nominee S Saidi Reddy polled 1,13,095 while 69,737 votes were polled in favour of the Congress candidate, according to figures put out by the Chief electoral Officer. Expressing confidence over his victory, Saidi Reddy credited the leadership of TRS president and Chief Minister Rao for his impressive performance.

The TRS leaders and workers began celebrations over the party's good show. The counting of votes in the byelection began at 8 AM.

The bypoll, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, was necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha. Thanking the voters of Huzurnagar for making TRS victorious in the bypoll, Rao said the poll outcome would act as a "tonic" to the state government.

"I don't think this is a vote that is given just like that. They voted after lot of thought," he told reporters. "There have been many doubts, debates, misconceptions of late. There is no transfer of power in the state with this outcome. But, definitely, it would act as a tonic for a government that is working," he said.

Observing that the people of Huzurnagar voted for TRS with lots of expectations, he said the government would fulfil all their aspirations. The opposition parties carried out a misinformation campaign against the TRS in the election, he alleged.

Observing that roles of parties (with electoral outcomes) may change,the criticism and attitude of the parties should not be like cursing the Telangana which is on the path of reconstruction (after its formation), he said. "An emphatic victory in a seat that was held by PCC president and that too without the Chief Minister campaigning.. Congratulations to Saidi Reddy Garu and the TRS leaders and workers for their tremendous work.

Thanks to people of Huzurnagar for showing the world that 'Telangana is with KCR," TRS working president and Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao tweeted. Reacting to the poll verdict, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said the party feels that the TRS candidates win is a natural progression, as bypolls are usually won by the ruling party.

We accept the voters mandate in this bypoll and look forward to working in Huzurnagar constituency to strengthen the BJP further. The Congress party needs to introspect on losing their seat and a seat which they have been winning for 40 years.

The Congress party state president's wife losing this election with over 43,000 vote margin to TRS party is a loss of face for Congress party in Telangana state, he said in a statement..

