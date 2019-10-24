International Development News
Development News Edition

Power of one: After wresting Jhabua, Cong breathes easy in MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:56 IST
Power of one: After wresting Jhabua, Cong breathes easy in MP

The Congresss victory in the Jhabua assembly bypoll on Thursday came as a big relief for the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh, where its government is precariously placed. Congress candidate and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria (68) won from Jhabua, defeating his nearest rival, BJP's Bhanu Bhuria (36), by a margin of over 27,804 votes.

With this, the Congress wrested the seat, reserved for tribals, from the BJP, dealing a blow to the main opposition party. The bypoll win has helped the Congress improve its tally in the 230-member assembly, but the party-led government still has to bank on a few legislators of other parties for stability.

Kantilal Bhuria's victory came as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has been helming a wafer- thin majority government since December 2018 and fending off attacks from the BJP. Nath led the electioneering in Jhabua from the front, promising "development" in the tribal-dominated seat, which fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA G S Damor resigned following victory from the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in May.

With Jhabua in its kitty, the Congress strength in the assembly has gone up to 115, just one short of the simple majority mark of 116. On the other hand, the BJP's tally has now gone down to 108. The 10-month-old Nath government has been surviving on the support of two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs.

The Jhabua by-election was a litmus test for Nath, who is also president of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, where the party came to power in 2018 after 15 years. Nath's leadership came under the scanner when the Congress lost 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the April-May national elections.

After the disastrous show of his party in general elections in Madhya Pradesh, a dejected Nath had even resigned from the state Congress chief's post, but was asked to carry on till a successor is named. However, the Congress has been unable to name a new state party president following factionalism in the Madhya Pradesh unit.

Arch-rivals Congress and the BJP had tried their best to win the Jhabua seat which borders Gujarat. The BJP started its Jhabua election campaign with focus on nationalism". Its senior leader Gopal Bhargava landed in trouble for equating the by-election as a fight between "India and Pakistan".

Bhargava, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the assembly, was booked and warned by the Election Commission for his remark, sending the BJP on the backfoot in Jhabua. The BJP went in the campaign modeon a positive note as it had won the Jhabua seat in the last year's state polls.

The saffron outfit had also won the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in May. BJP's Damor, a former chief engineer of Public Health Engineering Department, had defeated the Congress's Vikrant Bhuria in the state polls in late 2018 and later also trounced his father, Kantilal Bhuria, in the general elections.

Nath visited Jhabua five times ahead of the October 21 bypoll and maintained his government would turn the district, which has a creaky infrastructure, into Chhindwara, his home district which he had represented nine times in the Lok Sabha. Chhindwara stands tall on development front in Madhya Pradesh. It has many institutes and industries besides a strong infrastructure, including ring roads.

"What the BJP could not do in its 15 years of rule in Madhya Pradesh, we are going to do that in just 15 months," Nath had declared during his election meetings and road shows. In the last year's assembly polls, Congress rebel Xavier Meda had garnered 35,943 votes, paving the way for the BJP's victory in Jhabua by over 10,000 votes.

Meda was expelled from the Congress last year but was readmitted in the party in view of the Jhabua bypoll. In 2013 too, Congress rebel Kalavati Bhuria, niece of Kantilal Bhuria, had fought against her party's official candidate Meda, who lost the seat.

Knowing the BJP had won this seat twice since 2013, largely due to the Congress infighting, Nath gave Meda a prominent place during campaigning. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his camp members stayed away from electioneering in Jhabua, but that did not come in the way of the party's victory.

Nath had deputed more than a dozen ministers of his cabinet to oversee campaigning and coordination in Jhabua to ensure that Kantilal Bhuria, considered a loyalist of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, won the seat. This is the 11th victory of the Congress in the Jhabua assembly seat since 1952.

The BJP had bagged the seat three times in the past, whereas the erstwhile Socialist Party emerged victorious two times - in 1952 and 1962. Ahead of the bypoll, the BJP had put up a united face and left no stone unturned to retain the seat.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held road shows and addressed multiple public meetings. Chouhan and state BJP chief Rakesh Singhcamped in Jhabua for days to drum up support for the party. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, too, campaigned for Bhanu Bhuria besides Union Ministers Narendra Tomar and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

By wresting Jhabua from the saffron party, Nath has dealt a second blow to the BJP in four months. In July, the BJP was left red-faced when two of its MLAs voted in favour of a Congress-sponsored bill in the assembly. In the past, the BJP had boastfully announced that it can topple the Nath government "anytime"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Mumbai: 20-year-old arrested for blackmailing girl with fake videos

A 20-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a minor girl in the city with fake videos of her, police said on Thursday. The 20-year-old is a third-year B Com student at Hinduja College.According to the police, the accused had d...

Mineral oils found in baby formula in France, Germany, Netherlands: NGO

Paris, Oct 24, 2019 AFP - A consumer watchdog group said Thursday that testing had discovered traces of a potentially carcinogenic mineral oils in several brands of powdered baby formula in France, Germany and the Netherlands. The NGO Food...

Michelin keeps its 2019 guidance despite deteriorating auto market

French tyre maker Michelin cut its full-year market forecasts again on Thursday, pointing out a sharper-than-expected downturn in the truck segment, but the company maintained its full-year guidance. The group, which said two weeks ago it w...

TRAI releases recommendations on KYC of DTH operators

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI on Thursday issued recommendations on KYC verification for DTH set top boxes, saying the DTH operator should authenticate the subscribers identity and also install the connection at the address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019