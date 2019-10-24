International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters rally for Catalan separatists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:04 IST
UPDATE 4-Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters rally for Catalan separatists

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters, some waving Catalan flags and banners urging "a fight for freedom together", rallied in support of a separate Catalonia on Thursday, broaching an issue that is anathema to Hong Kong's rulers in Beijing. In Hong Kong's demonstrations, millions have taken to the streets in sometimes violent clashes over what they see as China's tightening grip. Most protesters in the former British colony want greater democracy, among other demands, although a small minority is calling for independence.

In that sense, they share some common ground with separatist demonstrators in Spain's wealthy northeast region of Catalonia, which was rocked by protests after nine separatist leaders were sentenced this month to long prison terms for a failed independence bid in 2017. Thursday's rally in Hong Kong was held in a downtown garden, home to a cricket club in colonial days, one of the few to have obtained a permit from authorities in recent weeks. The organisers said 3,000 protesters took part. Police put the number at 550.

Some Hong Kong protesters went online to urge people not to attend, saying it was too provocative and risked denting international support for their own cause. There was a small demonstration on Thursday in solidarity with the Hong Kong protesters outside the Chinese Consulate-General in Barcelona, which La Vanguardia newspaper said attracted more than 100 people.

Most banners at the Hong Kong rally called for Catalan freedom or denounced perceived police brutality in clashes with Hong Kong protesters over five months of unrest. But there were a couple of large flags calling for Hong Kong's independence and a brief, muted chant along the same lines. That is a red line for the Communist Party rulers in Beijing. Hong Kong authorities formally banned a group promoting independence from China in September last year, the first time a political organisation has been outlawed since the 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

In Spain, all but one of the main political parties have consistently opposed an independence referendum for Catalonia, but separatist parties are not banned and the region already enjoys a degree of political autonomy and control over part of its budget. Ricard Bosom, 36, a tourist from Barcelona, said he supported the Hong Kong protesters.

"The context (of Catalonia and Hong Kong) is different," he told Reuters. "Both are different stories, but in general terms... it is about an oppressive and tyrannical state against a group of people that are trying to do something different and they are not listened to." In 1997 Hong Kong was allowed to retain extensive freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China under a "one country, two systems" formula, including an independent judiciary and right to protest.

But many Hong Kong residents are angry at what they see as a relentless march towards mainland control. “I come because I think Catalonia needs support, just like Hong Kong," said Jason Chan, 22, a clerk. "Pursuing democracy is a universal value."

China denies meddling in Hong Kong and accuses the United States and Britain of fomenting the unrest, the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. He warned this month that any attempt to divide China would end in "crushed bodies and shattered bones".

Independence is a highly divisive issue in Catalonia, a region of more than 7 million inhabitants that has its own language, parliament and flag. Protests erupted in the region after the separatist leaders were sentenced on Oct. 14 over the 2017 independence bid, which included holding a referendum that had been banned by the courts and then making a unilateral declaration of independence.

Students have boycotted classes and protesters have focused on strategic targets to cause maximum disruption, including the airport serving Barcelona - similar to strategies used by Hong Kong activists. (Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Farah Master Writing by Nick Macfie Editing by Frances Kerry)

Also Read: More Hong Kong protests planned as metro limps back to business

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 4-"Never give up!" Draghi tells Lagarde as he leaves ECB

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told his successor on Thursday to never give up on propping up the euro zone economy in the face of a worsening outlook and little help from governments.At the last press conference of his eight-...

Rugby-France's Vahaamahina handed six-week ban for World Cup red card

France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina has been suspended for six weeks for his red card in their World Cup quarter-final defeat by Wales last week, World Rugby said on Thursday. France was leading 19-10 in Oita, Japan when Vahaamahina elbowed W...

Vote share of BJP, Cong soars; INLD biggest loser

Despite a drop in the number of seats, the vote share of the BJP went up by over three per cent in the Haryana assembly elections. With the party winning 40 seats, the BJP has secured 36.48 per cent of votes, up from 33.20 per cent in the 2...

Cubs give Ross 3-year contract as manager

The Chicago Cubs officially named David Ross as the franchises 55th manager on Thursday, signing him to a three-year contract through 2022 with a club option for 2023. Im honored by this opportunity to be the next manager of the Chicago Cub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019